Trial runs along Gajwel rail line to begin on June 11

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: With all arrangements in place and the works pertaining to it almost complete, Gajwel will soon get to witness trains chugging in and out of it.

According to sources, the trial runs on the 23-km Manoharabad-Gajwel route, which comes under the Manoharabad (Medak district)-Kothapalli (Karimnagar district) railway line which stretches for about 150 km, would begin on June 11.

Recently, the technical-wing staff had inspected the route and had given a green signal to carry out trial runs along it, as per which the officials are now making all arrangements for the same. Considering that this has been a long-pending demand of the local residents of Gajwel, the inauguration of the railway line would be a dream-come-true moment for them.