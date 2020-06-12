Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashes out at KCR over funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao and former party president K Laxman, on Thursday launched the distribution of the ‘Intintiki Modi Sandesham’ pamphlets at Musheerabad.

Bandi said 30 lakh pamphlets would be distributed across the State. He alleged that Chief Minister KCR is changing the names of the Centre-sponsored schemes and trying to pass these off as his own. He also criticised him for diverting the Centre’s funds.

Gram panchayats are running with the funds of the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions only and the State government is not extending even a single ‘NP’ for their development, he alleged. He wrote to the Centre urging it to bring back the TS people stranded in the Gulf.