Covid-19: Telangana sees highest single-day spike

Covid-19 cases shot up by 208 in Telangana on Thursday even as junior doctors of the Gandhi Hospital continued with their strike.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Covid-19 cases shot up by 208 in Telangana on Thursday even as junior doctors of the Gandhi Hospital continued with their strike. Also, nine new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 165.
Currently, Telangana has a total of 4,320 Covid-19 cases, of which 2,162 are active. This exceeds the number of those cured, i.e. 1,993.

Despite the Indian Council of Medical Research  (ICMR) survey ruling out any community spread in the State, there is a steady rise in cases in the GHMC limits, which has become a hotspot. On Thursday, GHMC areas registered 175 cases, followed by Medchal with 10. 

Meanwhile, three people contracted the highly contagious disease in Warangal district and were admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) there. They complained of respiratory distress. 

A 35-year-old retired constable who lives in Hyderabad is one of them. He first went to the Gandhi Hospital and on seeing the patient crowd there, he came to MGMH. The other two are a 30-year-old from Korapally of Jammikunta in Karimnagar district and a 58-year-old man from the Kazipet Dargha area in Warangal Urban district. 

The Warangal Urban District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said the 58-year-old man runs a paper mill and his close contacts are being traced and quarantined. Of the three, two are showing mild symptoms and one is on oxygen, Devi said. Meanwhile, a team from the Central government is taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in Telangana and is deployed at Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Adilabad districts.

Yadadri official, wife contract Covid-19
A senior district official and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 at Bhuvanagiri town here on Thursday. The official had a high fever from June 6 and when he approached doctors, they found that he had contracted the disease. The official’s wife, too, tested positive and the couple was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. On June 5, the official had participated in a video conference with others

