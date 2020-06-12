STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Deceased patient’s body handed over to wrong family at Gandhi Hospital

It was only around 5 pm we were called for identification of body.”  “When we went there, we did not find his body. We searched a lot but to no avail.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Image for representation.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There seems to be no end to the horrifying stories coming out of Gandhi Hospital, the designated Covid treatment facility, where the families of patients are being kept in the dark about the death of their loved ones.

The latest victim of the renowned hospital’s negligence is a family from Muradh Nagar near Mehdipatnam. The already grief-stricken family was left shell-shocked when, after a 30-hour agony, they were informed that the body of their kin, a 37-year-old man who died at the hospital, was handed over to another family from Pahadi Shareef. Incidentally, the wrong family even buried the body.

Speaking to Express, one of the deceased patient’s family members, said: “On Tuesday night, my uncle was shifted from a private hospital to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. On Wednesday morning, we got a call saying that he had passed away.

However, when we went to hospital and searched, we could not find his body. Only the next day afternoon, we got to know that the body was taken by another family to Pahadi Shareef and it has been buried.”  Describing the agonising hours spent at Gandhi Hospital searching for the body, the dead person’s brother speaking to the media, said: “On Wednesday around 7 am, we got information that he died. We immediately left for Gandhi Hospital.

It was only around 5 pm we were called for identification of body.”  “When we went there, we did not find his body. We searched a lot but to no avail. The hospital staff did not give any information. We tried to reach hospital authorities through various public representatives but even that did not help,” he added.
However, hospital officials denied any wrongdoing on their part.

A senior official from the hospital’s forensic department, said: “The body of a patient is never handed over to a family without identification by kin of the patient. However, in many Covid-19 cases, even the closest of kin are afraid to come close to the body to identify it properly and stand far away during identification. As a result, there have been instances of kin mistaking one body for another.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp