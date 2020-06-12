Hyderabad Bhavan shut as staffer tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Railway officer from Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has tested positive for Covid-19. The officer worked in the accounts department. The Hyderabad Bhavan, which is the Hyderabad divisional office, has been evacuated and shut down till Monday. Over 10 primary contacts have been identified.

A reliable source said, “She tested positive on Thursday. We haven’t figured out how or where she contracted the infection. However, everyone around her, who she came in contact with will be tested.

All the employees in the department have been put under house quarantine for two weeks and Hyderabad Bhavan is being completely sanitized.” He further added, “There is a slim chance of anyone else testing positive as she was not coming to office for the past couple of days, because she had been unwell.”