Infected NIMS doctor shifted to ICU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tough times for government health professionals continue as a young resident doctor at NIMS who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has now been shifted to the ICU. The doctor’s oxygen saturation levels dropped.

As a result, he had to be shifted to the ICU. Doctors say that he might have caught a more virulent strain of the virus as a majority of them had been exposed to patients until last week without sufficient protective gear. NIMS doctors are closely monitoring the patient’s condition.

“The patient is stable. Since oxygen support was required the patient was shifted to the ICU,” said NIMS Superintendent, N Satyanarayana. The news comes in as the number of medical professionals infected by Covid at the hospital rises to 40, with one General Medicine PG testing positive on Thursday.

This makes it 20 doctors and 20 para-medical staff who are down with the virus. Prior to this, doctors of Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Chest Hospital fell sick with the virus and are in isolation. Several other staff have also been infected.