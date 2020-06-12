Man dies of heart attack aboard RTC bus

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a 60-year-old passenger died of a heart attack on a TSRTC bus. According to police, Murtaza Ali, a resident of Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, was returning from Bhupalpally after visiting a relative.

When the bus reached Station Ghanpur, the conductor noticed that he had fallen from his seat and some alert passengers immediately dialled the 108 ambulance helpline.

However, the paramedics declared Ali dead. The Ghanpur police shifted the body to the local government hospital and did not register a case as it was a natural death. They informed the family and handed over the body.