Mayor, family in home quarantine after driver tests positive for Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and his family have quarantined themselves at home after their driver tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. On Wednesday, an attender of the Mayor’s Peshi office at the GHMC headquarters had tested positive for the disease following which the entire staff were made to undergo tests.

Meanwhile, as doctors from the tertiary hospitals continue to test positive for Covid-19, one working at the Jambagh Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) contracted the disease. Six from her family and nine staffers of the UPHC underwent tests and their results are awaited.

The Health Department officials, in the meantime, advised the primary and secondary contacts home quarantine. The secondary contacts, including the doctor’s neighbours at Noor Khan Bazaar, have been stamped for quarantine. The officials said the source of infection is suspected to be an attender at the UPHC.