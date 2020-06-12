STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon finally arrives in Telangana, heavy rains expected

According to the IMD Hyderabad chief Dr K Nagaratna, monsoon onset over the State on Thursday was up to Nizamabad and Peddapalli districts. 

Published: 12th June 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon is finally here. According to the India Meteorology Department, Hyderabad, monsoon covered most parts of Telangana on Thursday and that the meteorological conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon all over the State, in the next 48 hours. 

According to the IMD Hyderabad chief Dr K Nagaratna, monsoon onset over the State on Thursday was up to Nizamabad and Peddapalli districts. The IMD issued warning that heavy to very heavy rains and at times even extremely heavy rains are expected to occur at isolated places across the State on Friday. 
The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across the State on Saturday. 

Mulugu and M’bad record heavy rainfall

As on Thursday morning, very heavy rainfall — measuring between 115.5m to 204.4mm — was recorded in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts and heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5mm was recorded in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal Rural and Khammam districts, according to data recorded by Telangana State Development and Planning Society. Highest rainfall recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday was 134.3mm in Ganagavaram mandal of Mahabubabad district and in Greater Hyderabad limits it was 89.5 mm at Abdullahpurmet.

Monsoon
Comments

