Panel seeks one lakh paddy thrashing floors

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on Agriculture on Thursday decided to recommend to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to construct one lakh Kallalu (thrashing floors) in 32 districts. These will enable farmers to spread out their paddy grain under the sun.

The Cabinet sub-committee which met here estimated that construction of each thrashing floor would cost around `46,045. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao attended the meeting held at Ministers’ Quarters.

The Cabinet sub-committee felt that in the wake of lack of thrashing floors in the villagers, farmers were drying wet paddy on roads. The sub-committee said that every village in TS should have thrashing floors. Designs of thrashing floors with a 45 cm height and area of 45 sq metre were examined by the Ministers.

The proposal would be sent to the CM and the construction of thrashing floors would be taken up with NREGS funds. The panel estimated that the paddy would be raised in around 40 to 45 lakh acres this year. The panel also decided to encourage farm products under National Rural Livelihood Mission. It stressed the need to encourage organic manure. The meet also decided to recommend to the government, the construction of permanent platforms in villages for use by the farmers.