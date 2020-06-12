Police find three weapons abandoned in forest area

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as three weapons and a few rounds of bullet were found abandoned in a forest area on the outskirts of Dabeerpet village under Khanapur mandal on Thursday. It is learnt that the weapons were first noticed by the local residents, who in turn informed the police.

Meanwhile, the police suspect that the weapons belonged to two CPI-ML New Democracy leaders who recently surrendered before the police. According to cops, the arrested persons were Soma Bhaskar alias Suryam and Burka Pratap alias Shyam.

Narsampet ACP Ch RV Phanidhar said that three weapons were recovered from an area near Keerya Thanda hillock. The weapons have been identified as a 30 mm carbine and two 8 mm rifles, of which one is a single shot and the other one is with magazine. Meanwhile, they also recovered 51 live rounds along with the guns.