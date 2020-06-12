Satisfied with State’s efforts to check rise in prices of essentials: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the State Civil Supplies Department in checking the rise in prices of essential commodities during the lockdown period. The court, however, still expects the State to continue to ensure there is no dearth of essential commodities and their prices should not skyrocket.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy bench was dealing with a PIL, which was taken up based on a report published in a daily newspaper. The news report highlighted an increase in the prices of essential commodities at various Rythu bazaars and markets in the twin cities and other districts during the lockdown.

According to an earlier direction of the HC, the State, represented by the commissioner of Civil Supplies, Anil Kumar, filed a report before the bench on Thursday. The report stated that about 20,530 inspections were conducted across the State and 1,166 cases were booked, levying a penalty of Rs 33.50 lakh. Besides, the legal metrology department had conducted about 15,901 inspections and registered 2,258 cases, levying a compound fee of Rs 76.98 lakh.

After perusing the report, the bench said that there seem to be enough inspections on the persons selling essential goods. It also noted that many cases have been invoked on those resorting to price rise and that the prices of essential commodities have come down. Considering the data given in the report, the court believed that the government has taken action against the persons indulged in selling essential goods at a higher rate and closed the PIL.