STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Satisfied with State’s efforts to check rise in prices of essentials: Telangana High Court

The news report highlighted an increase in the prices of essential commodities at various Rythu bazaars and markets in the twin cities and other districts during the lockdown.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the State Civil Supplies Department in checking the rise in prices of essential commodities during the lockdown period. The court, however, still expects the State to continue to ensure there is no dearth of essential commodities and their prices should not skyrocket.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy bench was dealing with a PIL, which was taken up based on a report published in a daily newspaper. The news report highlighted an increase in the prices of essential commodities at various Rythu bazaars and markets in the twin cities and other districts during the lockdown.

According to an earlier direction of the HC, the State, represented by the commissioner of Civil Supplies, Anil Kumar, filed a report before the bench on Thursday. The report stated that about 20,530 inspections were conducted across the State and 1,166 cases were booked, levying a penalty of Rs 33.50 lakh. Besides, the legal metrology department had conducted about 15,901 inspections and registered 2,258 cases, levying a compound fee of Rs 76.98 lakh.

After perusing the report, the bench said that there seem to be enough inspections on the persons selling essential goods. It also noted that many cases have been invoked on those resorting to price rise and that the prices of essential commodities have come down. Considering the data given in the report, the court believed that the government has taken action against the persons indulged in selling essential goods at a higher rate and closed the PIL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp