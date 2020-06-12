STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalemate in talks between Telangana Junior Doctors Association and government continues

However, they were still deliberating on their course of action on whether to continue or stop the strike considering the pandemic situation.

Published: 12th June 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:49 AM

PG doctors protest on the Gandhi Hospital premises against the attack on them by Covid-19 patient attendants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The striking Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare failed to reach an agreement over the demands being made by the junior doctors as the talks between the two parties continued well into the night on Thursday. 

At the time of going to press, the eight-member delegation had wrapped up the meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender at BRKR Bhavan on what could be done in terms of their demand to decentralise Covid treatment. However, they were still deliberating on their course of action on whether to continue or stop the strike considering the pandemic situation. No decision was taken till the time this report was filed. 

Nearly 450 junior doctors and house surgeons had boycotted duties on Tuesday night after relatives of a deceased Covid patient attacked a junior doctor, alleging negligence on his part. Since then the doctors have been protesting since in front Gandhi Hospital.

Initially, there was a ray of hope as Minister Eatala met all the protesting doctors on Wednesday evening and gave assurances on matters like PPE kits and providing security among others. However, the primary demand of TJUDA to decentralise treatment of Covid cases from Gandhi Hospital was not met. The Minister noted that only SARI cases will be handled at local level statewide, but if tested positive, the patients will be sent to Gandhi Hospital. 

