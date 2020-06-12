STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana gears up for possible locust attack

In Nizamabad, the district Agriculture Department officials have already alerted their staff and farmers to buckle for the battle.

locust

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD: After the government sounded a high alert in the State taking cognisance of reports which claim that there is a high possibility that the locusts, which currently concentrate at Ajani village in Ramtek in Maharashtra, travel southwards and enter Telangana, the administrations of various districts and governmental departments have started taking precautionary steps to tackle the possible menace.

In Nizamabad, the district Agriculture Department officials have already alerted their staff and farmers to buckle for the battle. As per directions of the higher authorities, the district collectors reviewed the situation along with agriculture officials and also alerted their staff deployed at border villages. According to sources, there are no standing crops in any area in the district as of now, as the farmers are yet to sow seeds for Vanakalam crops.

As a result, the officials expect that the locusts would only attack trees in the district and hence, it would be easier to locate the insects. However, considering that Nizamabad shares its borders with Maharashtra, it would be one of the first districts to get affected by the menace in case of an attack. In the meantime, the district administration has directed the Fire Department staff to stay on high alert and also to ready fire engines. According to sources, in case of a locust attack, Kotagri, Bodhan, Naveepet and Renjal Mandal villages in Nizamabad and the border villages in Jukkal and Banswada Assembly constituencies in Kamareddy district would be affected.

Sangareddy all set
Meanwhile, Sangareddy district administration has also sounded alert in their limits and the Agriculture Department officials have been directed to prepare themselves for a possible locust attack. The district collector has also directed the Revenue and Fire Departments to work with the agriculture officials to battle the swarms of locusts. Though Sanagreddy does not share its borders with Maharashtra, the district administration is of the opinion that it might enter the district from Karnataka.

The Agriculture Department Assistant Director of Narayankhed, which shares its border with the neighbouring State, M Karunakar Reddy said that though there are no standing crops in the district right now, as the farmers are all set to sow Kharif crops, a possible locust attack could affect them a lot. Meanwhile, he said that the officials have already created awareness among the farmers on how to tackle the menace.

They have also been advised to spray Neem oil in their lands during the attack. Following in the footsteps of its counterparts, the Adilabad district administration have also started taking precautionary steps for the same. It has already taken stock of the quantity of chemicals available with departments concerned. Meanwhile, District Collector A Sridevasena organised a video conference with the mandal level officers and directed them to monitor the situation from time to time and also make all precautionary arrangements.

N’bad will be the first to get affected from locust attack
Agriculture Department officials in Nizamabad have alerted their staff and farmers to buckle up for the
battle. Officials have directed the Fire Department staff to stay on high alert.

