To support construction sector, cement manufacturers agree to slash prices

The manufacturers said they would make a final announcement within a week on the quantum of reduction in price on each bag after holding talks among themselves.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:11 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s persuasive skills paid off when the cement manufacturers consented to slash the price of cement to kindle not only the construction sector but also keep the State government’s 2BHK programme up and running.

After a meeting with Rama Rao on Thursday, the cement manufacturers said they would reduce the price of cement in the open market and also provide it at Rs 230 per bag for the 2BHK scheme and the other government projects.

The manufacturers said they would make a final announcement within a week on the quantum of reduction in price on each bag after holding talks among themselves. At present, the price of a cement bag  in Hyderabad open market is Rs 350. During the meeting, Rama Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, told the cement manufacturers that due to the imposition of lockdown, the real estate sector had ground to a halt and unless cement prices are slashed, it might not be able to get a fresh lease of life. 

Manufacturers to give cement at Rs 230/bag for 2BHK houses

If the cement prices are slashed, the consumers would have to face the burden, they pointed out. For the construction sector to continue to buzz with life, it required necessary push and this is where the cement manufacturers came in. If real estate sector crashes, it would take down along with it the livelihood of the employees and workers.

Special training centre 
Meanwhile, the manufacturers agreed to provide cement at `230 per bag for the construction of the 2BHK houses. The State government entered into an agreement with cement manufacturers in 2016 and issued a GO that the cement bag would be provided for `230 for 2BHK houses for three years. During Thursday’s meeting, the manufacturers agreed to provide the cement for the same price for the next three years too for 2BHK housing scheme and also for other government construction programmes. 

It was also decided to establish a special training centre in Huzurnagar area, where the cement manufacturing units are highly concentrated. The cement companies agreed to take the required manpower from the proposed training institute. The manufacturers also assured Rama Rao and Prashanth Reddy that they would give their full support to the proposed training centre, which would be set up under the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

State is open for business, says KTR
Stating that the government was trying to turn the crisis into an opportunity, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State was trying to get hold of investments that were pulling away from China and other major manufacturing countries. “We are working with various High Commissions and Embassies across the world to spread the word that Telangana is open for business and we are looking for investments in high employment-generating sectors such as textiles, electronics, life sciences, and IT. We will soon be making  announcements in this regard,” he said

