188 forest blocks being developed in Telangana says chief secretary Somesh Kumar

​Somesh Kumar said 188 forest blocks in 129 locations comprising 1.60 lakh acres were being developed in the State.

Somesh Kumar

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar emphasised the need to take up greenery on a mission mode with greater focus on plantation during the rainy season.

Presiding over a meeting on urban forests in the State at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, he asked officials to work towards fulfilling the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao towards rejuvenation of forests. 

Somesh Kumar said 188 forest blocks in 129 locations comprising 1.60 lakh acres were being developed in the State.

GHMC officials were instructed to take up plantation along the roads under Comprehensive Road Management Programme, graveyards, schools, lakes, drains etc and ensure that it makes a visible impact in the city.  

Similarly, Metro Rail officials were told to take up greenery on both sides and the medians along the corridor and depots.  

The HMDA, Forest Department, TSIIC and HMRL have been asked to immediately take up extensive plantation in urban forest blocks.

The CS directed officials to formulate an action plan for development of urban forest blocks utilising the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore to be submitted to the Central government. A project monitoring unit should be set up under CAMPA for urban forest blocks, he added.

