STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

19 members of Telangana family test positive for COVID-19

According to the health department officials, all of them are relatives of a 55-year-old woman, who had died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on June 9.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid 19 test, positive

Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: As many as 19 members of a family in Telangana's Zaheerabad town have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

According to the health department officials, all of them are relatives of a 55-year-old woman, who had died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on June 9.

Her body was brought to Zaheerabad and was buried the same day. The next day, the hospital authorities informed her family members that the samples collected before her death have tested positive for Covid-19.

The health department and municipal officials went on alert and shifted the deceased's family members and relatives to an isolation centre. They collected samples of 25 people and of them, 19 returned positive. They include women and children. The results were known late on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

The officials shifted all those who tested positive to the district hospital in Sangareddy. The area where the woman's house is located has been declared a containment zone.

District officials said that efforts were being made to trace all those who had attended the woman's last rites.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19. He had undergone the test on Friday after his driver had tested positive.

The driver was found positive after tests were conducted on employees working in the mayor's chambers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office after an employee had tested positive.

Since the driver had accompanied him during his visit to various parts of the city, Rammohan went into quarantine and also underwent the test.

This was the second time in less than a week that the mayor has undergone the Covid-19 test. Earlier, he had given his samples for the test on June 7 and the result returned negative.

Rammohan had voluntarily come forward to undergo the test after a worker at a hotel, where he had tea on June 1, had tested positive.

After participating in a sanitation programme, the mayor had tea at a hotel in Adikmet. It was later found that a worker at the hotel had tested positive.

The mayor said the worker had left the hotel nine days before he had tea there and though the chances of catching Covid-19 were ruled out, he was still going for a test as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp