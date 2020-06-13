Adivasi samithi files review plea in apex court

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major move, the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti recently moved the Apex Court and filed a review petition against the Court’s recent verdict quashing GO 3 which facilitated 100 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) teachers in scheduled areas of Telangana.

State president of the samiti and Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao revealed this while addressing the media here recently.

It has to be mentioned here that the Adivasis in Telangana have been struggling a lot to claim and make full use of reservation rights due to the violation of Agency Acts and GOs by various administrations and some others with vested interests.

The conflict between the Adivasis and those belonging to the Lambada community is also a major reason which has been taking toll on their overall development.

What is GO 3?

The GO MS No. 3, formerly G.O. No. 275, was issued by the then government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2000, reserving 100 per cent teacher jobs to local Adivasis in the Scheduled areas.

However, with these reservations in place, some non-tribals living in the Scheduled areas felt they were being cheated out of jobs and approached the Apex Court challenging the GO in 2002.

After 18 long years, a five-judge bench of the Court quashed the GO on April 22, 2020 and ruled that the reservations should not exceed 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, KCR himself had recently announced that a review petition would be filed against the SC verdict scrapping the GO 3.

Speaking to the media, Soyam Bapu Rao also welcomed the government’s decision to file plea.

He also said that the ball is currently in the State’s court and it can overcome the situation by bringing out an ordinance.

However, it is saying that the issue is now out of their league and is in the hands of Centre, which is untrue, Soyam added.