Bhadrakali bund to open on June 17

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said on Friday that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao was giving special impetus to the all-round development of Warangal.

He made this statement while inspecting the Bhadrakali bund promenade project in Warangal, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Rama Rao on June 17.

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy accompanied him.

Referring to Rama Rao’s visit to the city on June 17, he said that a slew of development works have been lined for launch.