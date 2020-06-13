STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Telangana leaders' ‘Chalo Pragati Bhavan’ protest foiled, put under house arrest

The police put former BJP State president Dr K Laxman, MLA T Raja Singh and MLC N Ramchander Rao under house arrest.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP’s ‘Chalo Pragati Bhavan’, a protest proposed with a three-member delegation, was foiled by the police on Friday.

The police put former BJP State president Dr K Laxman, MLA T Raja Singh and MLC N Ramchander Rao under house arrest. The BJP leaders wanted to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to present a memorandum on Covid-19 situation in the State. 

BJP demanded that the State government bring Covid-19 under under Aarogyasri scheme to decentralise treatment in hospitals.

The opposition party also demanded an inquiry into  the Madhusudhan case and mix-up of bodies at the Gandhi Hospital. The saffron party demanded that the Chief Minister visit Gandhi Hospital to take stock of ground reality.

Addressing the media from his residence, Dr K Laxman said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a special committee to monitor the situation.

Stating that the Telangana Covid-19 patients’ death rate is higher than national average, he said, “Between June 3 and 6, Telangana tested 660 people per day with a positive rate of 19 per cent, which is higher than national average. The death rate in State is 3.8 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.” 

