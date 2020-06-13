Congress MP A Revanth Reddy files contempt case against police officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy has filed a contempt case before the Telangana High Court seeking to punish Madhapur ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao and SHO of Narsingi police station M Gangadhar for arresting him in Drone camera case in violation of Supreme Court orders in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar case and for failure to issue notice to him under Section 41-A CrPC even when the Parliament was in session.

Revanth, in his affidavit, submitted that the police authorities concerned first registered a case against him and others and arrested him in the month of March.

On March 1, the police took him to the police station and detained him in the till 9 pm at Ramchandrapuram police station on instructions of the said ACP and SHO and asked him to come again.

Without considering his request about his visit to Delhi to attend Parliament session, he was arrested and produced before the XVI Metropolitan magistrate, Cyberabad at Rajendranagar, and was sent to judicial remand.

As per the remand report, all the offences are punishable below seven years and thus he was entitled for the notice, he said. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.