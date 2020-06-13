STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t stop Godavari Jala Deeksha, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy tells DGP

Assuring that his party would follow Covid containment protocols, he requested the DGP not to create any impediments during their visit to Godavari river projects on Saturday. 

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday wrote to Director General of Police K Mahender Reddy accusing some police officers of “partisan and politically biased behaviour”.

The letter assumes significance as the TPCC plans to visit pending irrigation projects on the Godavari on Saturday as part of ‘Godavari Jala Deeksha’.

Prior to this, the Congress’ attempts to visit Krishna river projects were foiled by the police. 

In the letter, Uttam said that in the name of Covid restrictions and MHA guidelines, the police was suppressing the Congress while allowing the ruling TRS to conduct programmes with large gatherings. 

Taking objection to police obstructing Congress’ elected representatives from meeting the CM, he asked,

“Are elected MPs/MLAs/MLCs not supposed to submit representations to the government about public problems?” Stating that State police were repeatedly violating privileges of elected representatives, he said that his party would take up the issue with the presiding officer of Parliament, Assembly and Legislative Council. 

Assuring that his party would follow Covid containment protocols, he requested the DGP not to create any impediments during their visit to Godavari river projects on Saturday. Meanwhile, the TPCC has formed groups to visit various Godavari river projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy, Jeevan Reddy will visit Tummidihatti. Bhatti Vikramarka, Podem Veeraiah, V Hanumantha Rao, Balaram Naik are headed for Dummugudem. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, V Sampath for Gourelli; Sridhar Babu, Kusuma Kumar, Vamshi to Yellampally; Ponnam Prabhakar to Upper Manair; Dasari Anasuya to Devadula; Mhd Shabbir Ali to Bheempally of Kamareddy.

Uttam questions partisan actions

Listing out the instances where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS ministers and elected representatives held programmes with “400 to 500” people, Uttam asked, “How is it that the programmes of the CM and his Ministers do not come under the MHA guidelines? But when it comes to the Congress, the programmes are slotted under these guidelines?”

