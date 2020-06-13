Notice to polluting unit: Telangana HC summons GHMC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that there are so many discrepancies in the action taken against the unauthorised polluting industries in Shastripuram residential area in Katedan on city outskirts, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to appear before it on Monday for explanation.

It is not proper to issue notice for closure to an industry without informing the reasons. The bench asked the corporation authorities to first acquaint them selves with the law before issuance of show-cause notices to the units which are to be closed. Mere issuance of a notice is not sufficient, but they should cite the violations made and reasons for its closure, the bench said.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by Mohd Taufiq Ahmed, owner of a company situated in Mailardevpally in Rangareddy district, challenging the closure notice issued by the GHMC. Petitoner’s counsel Pawan Kumar Agarwal submitted that his client is doing trading business in the area, but the GHMC has issued the notice alleging that the petitioner has indulged in burning of trash and wood.

Meanwhile, GHMC standing counsel Ashok Kumar told the court that the notice was issued based on a report submitted by the member secretary of legal services authority to Shastripuram area. Warehousing, paper binding and other activities should not be opened without obtaining licence. After hearing both sides, the matter was posted to June 15 for further hearing.