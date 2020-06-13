STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Notice to polluting unit: Telangana HC summons GHMC chief

Mere issuance of a notice is not sufficient, but they should cite the violations made and reasons for its closure, the bench said.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that there are so many discrepancies in the action taken against the unauthorised polluting industries in Shastripuram residential area in Katedan on city outskirts, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to appear before it on Monday for explanation.

 It is not proper to issue notice for closure to an industry without informing the reasons. The bench asked the corporation authorities to first acquaint them selves with the law before issuance of show-cause notices to the units which are to be closed. Mere issuance of a notice is not sufficient, but they should cite the violations made and reasons for its closure, the bench said.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by Mohd Taufiq Ahmed, owner of a company situated in Mailardevpally in Rangareddy district, challenging the closure notice issued by the GHMC. Petitoner’s counsel Pawan Kumar Agarwal submitted that his client is doing trading business in the area, but the GHMC has issued the notice alleging that the petitioner has indulged in burning of trash and wood. 

Meanwhile, GHMC standing counsel Ashok Kumar told the court that the notice was issued based on a report submitted by the member secretary of legal services authority to Shastripuram area. Warehousing, paper binding and other activities should not be opened without obtaining licence. After hearing both sides, the matter was posted to June 15 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court GHMC Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp