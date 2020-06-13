Rights body files plea with HRC day after 16-year-old domestic help dies under mysterious circumstances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a 16-year-old Aparna, a domestic help died under mysterious circumstances, a case has been filed by Balala Hakulla Sangham with the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

“We urge the Commission to issue directions to Labour Commissioner, Government of Telangana, to initiate action against officials, who failed to rescue the child and take action against the couple, who had employed the girl,” read the petition by the Sangham.

Aparna was employed as a full-time domestic worker at the age of 13 in Hyderabad in 2017.