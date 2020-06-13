Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, 16 staffers in quarantine as PA tests COVID-19 positive 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Friday, went into home quarantine after his PA tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday.

The Minister met his PA when he went to his office five days ago but the latter, who developed Covid-19 symptoms, underwent a test which came back positive on Thursday.

Learning about the development, Harish Rao sent his samples for testing and went into home quarantine. He is continuing in quarantine as a two-week quarantine is needed to know if the virus is in the system.

Harish gets work done online

Harish Rao told TNIE over telephone, “I will be in home quarantine for another week as already it is five days since I met my PA”. Along with the Minister, 16 of his staff members too went into home quarantine. The Minister, while being in quarantine, attended to all his official work through video-conferencing. He took part in the GST Council Meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman from home through video-conference on Friday.

No exams until govt decision: JNTU

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Friday asked its affiliated colleges to not conduct exams for UG and PG courses until the State government makes an announcement on the matter.

