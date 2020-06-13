Telangana's new sports policy: State to invite players, coaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new policy for sports will be in place shortly. The Cabinet sub-committee on Sports held its first meeting here on Friday and decided to frame new policy after examining the best sports policies across the globe.

The sub-committee members KT Rama Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, E Dayakar Rao and V Srinivas Goud participated in the meeting.

The sub-committee gathered information pertaining the basic amenities available in the State including the academies, sports schools, stadia, coaches and the sports persons.

TS stood number one in irrigation, health, agriculture and other sectors, the Ministers said and directed the sports officials to prepare a policy so that the TS would emerge number one in sports too in the country.

The Cabinet sub-committee, which will hold another round of meeting shortly, would invite prominent sports persons, coaches and experts and elicit their views on framing the new policy.