STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MLA infected with COVID-19, contacts being traced 

After he displayed symptoms of the disease, samples were collected for testing and the results came back positive. 

Published: 13th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: An MLA of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has tested positive for COVID-19. 

After he displayed symptoms of the disease, his samples tested positive for COVID-19

He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday late night for treatment.  He is the first MLA from Telangana to test positive for Covid-19. 

Earlier, former BJP party MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy had tested positive for Covid-19 and was also admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad and later recovered.

The TRS MLA has been living with his family members in Hyderabad and was visiting the district where his assembly constituency is located only occasionally. 

He had recently participated in the Telangana formation day celebrations on June 2 in the district. On June 5 he had attended inauguration of a sub-station in Cheriyal village.

Sources said that the MLA has been put in isolation in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. 

Health department officials have collected 10 samples from the MLA's family members and staff. The samples have been sent for testing and are awaiting report. 

At present they all are under quarantine in the Noma function hall in Hyderabad, informed sources.

When Express contacted the TRS MLA, he said that the health officials suggested him to be in isolation, hence he got admitted to the corporate hospital. He said that his health is in a stable condition. 

Meanwhile, the medical and health officials from district of the MLA's constituency are tracing close contacts of those who moved along with the MLA when he had visited the constituency. 

The officials are inquiring and collecting details from MLA to identify the primary contacts and are gathering information in the form of photos and videos of the programmes attended by the MLA, to identify those who moved closely with him and put them under quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MLA covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp