TRS MLA infected with COVID-19, contacts being traced 

By Express News Service

JANGAON: An MLA of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has tested positive for COVID-19.

After he displayed symptoms of the disease, his samples tested positive for COVID-19

He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday late night for treatment. He is the first MLA from Telangana to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, former BJP party MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy had tested positive for Covid-19 and was also admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad and later recovered.

The TRS MLA has been living with his family members in Hyderabad and was visiting the district where his assembly constituency is located only occasionally.

He had recently participated in the Telangana formation day celebrations on June 2 in the district. On June 5 he had attended inauguration of a sub-station in Cheriyal village.

Sources said that the MLA has been put in isolation in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

Health department officials have collected 10 samples from the MLA's family members and staff. The samples have been sent for testing and are awaiting report.

At present they all are under quarantine in the Noma function hall in Hyderabad, informed sources.

When Express contacted the TRS MLA, he said that the health officials suggested him to be in isolation, hence he got admitted to the corporate hospital. He said that his health is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the medical and health officials from district of the MLA's constituency are tracing close contacts of those who moved along with the MLA when he had visited the constituency.

The officials are inquiring and collecting details from MLA to identify the primary contacts and are gathering information in the form of photos and videos of the programmes attended by the MLA, to identify those who moved closely with him and put them under quarantine.