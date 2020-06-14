STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to guide Collectors on agriculture issues

The State government has fixed the extent of each crop in every district under the regulated crop policy.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a Collectors’ conference, which will broadly cover issues related to Agriculture and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), at Pragathi Bhavan on June 16. 

With the advent of monsoon, agriculture season has commenced and the Chief Minister is holding the conference to discuss the details of agricultural practices with the officials concerned. Rao is expected to give directions to the Collectors on regulated cropping pattern.

The State government has fixed the extent of each crop in every district under the regulated crop policy. The Collectors would monitor whether the regulated crop policy was being followed by the farmers or not. Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee on Agriculture recently recommended the Chief Minister to take up the construction of one lakh ‘kallalu’ (thrashing floors) in 32 districts. Each thrashing floor costs around Rs 46,045. 

The Cabinet sub-committee recommended the government to take up the construction of thrashing floors with the NREGS funds. The Chief Minister may give directions to the Collectors on how to use the NREGS funds for the same. The Chief Minister may also discuss the issues related to the local bodies including Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi. Besides, Collectors, Additional Collectors (local bodies), District Rural Development Officer, CEOs of Zilla Parishads, District Panchayat Officers, District Forest Officers and District Agriculture Officers have been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will participate in the video conference being conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17. Though, there are apprehensions among the general public that the government might reimpose lockdown again in the State, the State government officials ruled out such a possibility.

Crop policy
