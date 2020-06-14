Help being provided to weavers: Telangana government tells HC

By Express News Service

The Telangana government told the High Court that it has already provided Rs 1500 and 12 kg free rice to about 31,284 weavers’ families, who come under below poverty line (BPL) category in the State. The government has earmarked Rs 338 crore budget provision under the Backward Classes Welfare Special Budget in addition to regular budget during the financial year 2020-21. In addition, the Collectors had mobilised resources through NGOs and sponsors, wherein Rs 157 lakh worth groceries and financial assistance was provided to weavers.

The government, represented by Director of Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer, filed counter affidavit before the court dealing with PIL filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar seeking help for weavers’ community. The petitioner urged the court to pass orders to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each weaver or Rs 30,000 to each weavers’ family.

Stating that it is not tenable to provide Rs 15,000 to every weaver and Rs 30,000 to every weaver family, the government said there are 17,573 geo-tagged working handlooms and 35,588 geo-tagged working powerlooms in the State.

Denying the petitioner’s submission that 58,000 weavers have committed suicide since 2010, the government said 135 suicides were reported from the powerloom sector and 188 from the handloom sector, from 2010 to till date. The matter will come for hearing on June 22.