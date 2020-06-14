STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jain monk Mahaveer’s idol found in Karimnagar

An idol of Jain monk Vardhamaana Mahaveer was unearthed at Kotlanarsimhulapalli in Gangagadhara mandal on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: An idol of Jain monk Vardhamaana Mahaveer was unearthed at Kotlanarsimhulapalli in Gangagadhara mandal on Saturday. According to Archaeology Department officials, the idol was unearthed from an agriculture land belonging to a farmer named Oggu Anjaiah. The idol was first found by Anjaiah while he was ploughing the land using tractor. 

Soon after finding the idol, Anjaiah informed local sarpanch Thota Kavitha about it. With the help of some locals, Anjaiah took the idol to a nearby tree, kept it under the tree’s shade and performed poojas to the Mahaveer idol. Meanwhile, the sarpanch informed the Archaeology Department authorities about the incident.

It has to be mentioned here that this is not the first time the officials unearth such an idol from this area. Around three years back, an idol of the 23rd Parshvanatha Tirthankara was also unearthed by the archaeology officials from another farmland in the same village.  

Meanwhile, Kalvakota Kirthi Kumar, a retired superintendent engineer of TRANSCO and the hereditary trustee of the temples at Narsimhulapalli, has already written to the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs to take up a detailed excavations in the village. Though most idols of Jan Tirthankara are usually found in standing positions, this particular Vardhamaana Mahaveer’s idol is in a meditative posture.

Comments

