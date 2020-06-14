Live wire set up to repel monkeys kills woman

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a freak mishap, a 53-year-old woman died in Kamareddy on Saturday after stepping on a live wire that was set up by a resident to drive away monkeys. According to the Nizamsagar police, G Shankaraiah of Pedda Arepally village set up the wire to electrocute monkeys that destroy the roof shingles of his house.

But the wire snapped and fell on the street in front of his house in the morning. A 10-year-old boy, G Santosh, came in contact with it and screamed in pain. His grandmother G Sayavva, 53, rushed to help him but got electrocuted and died on the spot.

Santosh, who was grievously injured, was first taken to the Yellareddy hospital and later shifted to the Nizamabad hospital. Sayavva’s body was shifted to the Banswada government hospital for a post-mortem examination and the police registered a case.