Police foil Jala Deeksha, Congress cries foul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at various places across the State on Saturday as Telangana police foiled the Godavari Jala Deeksha of the Congress. As part of the protest, senior Congress leaders had planned to head to various irrigation projects on the Godavari to highlight the alleged negligence of the State government towards the projects.

Starting from the wee hours, police officials started detaining Congress leaders who were on their way to various project sites. Some leaders who had not yet left, were prevented from leaving their houses. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside their residences.

The leaders who were placed under house arrest include CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka at Wyra in Khammam, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy in Hyderabad, MLA D Sridhar Babu in Manthani, MLA Seethakka in Mulugu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial and former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir in Hyderabad.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah was arrested while he was on his way to Seetharama project. Senior leader V Hanmantha Rao and former MLC Ramulu Naik were arrested at Yellandu guest house and were shifted to Kothagudem police station while they were going to the Dummugudem project.

Will approach HC: Uttam

Condemning the arrests of Congress leaders, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised that a few police officials had transformed themselves from ‘IPS’ to ‘KPS’ (Kalvakuntla Private Sainyam) and had been acting as agents of the TRS, misusing their position to suppress the voice of Congress leaders. He pointed out that thousands of people took part in the inauguration of the Kondapochamma project on May 29 but no one, including the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wore or practised social distancing. He questioned whether the Covid-19 regulations applied only to Congress leaders.

DGP not answering calls

Uttam found fault with DGP Mahender Reddy for not answering their queries and not even attending to phone calls. He said that the CM, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had formed a coterie.

Uttam said that Congress leaders would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to complain against the one-sided attitude of the State police. He said that they would also represent all the issues to the Centre and said that they would wage a legal battle against the attitude of Telangana police. He said that even after completion of six years in power, the TRS government had not completed 33 irrigation projects which were under construction since June 2014. The Congress leader alleged that the State government was wasting crores of public money in the name of irrigation projects only to get ‘eight per cent’ commission.

Shabbir Ali wants Sec 8

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Mohd Ali Shabbir urged the Governor to invoke Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and summon the DGP and other officials seeking an explanation on the Covid-19 situation.

He said it was strange that the State Government was placing restrictions even on the movement of the Governor and she was being prevented from visiting Gandhi Hospital and other places.