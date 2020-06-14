Postpone PG Dental exams, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday wrote a letter to KNR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor, seeking postponement of the PG Dental examinations scheduled from June 23.

He said the State government differed the exams of SSC taking due cognisance of the suggestion of the High Court of Telangana and said the students are not in a sound frame of mind due to the all-pervasive disruption caused by Covid-19.

“Due to the lockdown, hostels and libraries, were closed which hampered their exam preparation. Coronavirus has been spreading very fast as the State government is clueless about handling the crisis. There are still many containment zones in Telangana where restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people,” he said, and, added that many students could be living in these containment zones and they might not be able to appear for the exams.