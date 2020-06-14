STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court orders TS to reinstate Assistant Labour Officer

In February 2019, the High Court directed the Labour Commissioner, Telangana, to allow the petitioner to continue as Assistant Labour Officer till the issue is finally settled by the Supreme Court.

By Express News Service

Taking a serious view of the non-implementation of an interim order passed by the court earlier regarding service of a government employee, a division bench of Telangana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each in a writ petition and a contempt case, payable by the State government to the petitioner employee. 

The bench directed the Telangana government to reinstate the petitioner AM Prasad Raju into service as Assistant Labour Officer in Warangal and to pay salary with interest to him from February 2019 to till date, within six weeks. The bench warned that the Commissioner of Labour would have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month and pay fine of Rs 2,000, if the petitioner is not treated to be in service between June 29, 2018 and till date.

The bench comprising had recently allowed the writ petition and contempt case filed by Prasad Raju. Raju challenged the action of the authorities concerned in neither permitting him to join duty as Deputy Tahsildar in Kurnool nor allowing him to continue in the previous post of Assistant Labour Officer, Warangal, where he worked for 13 years. 

In February 2019, the High Court directed the Labour Commissioner, Telangana, to allow the petitioner to continue as Assistant Labour Officer till the issue is finally settled by the Supreme Court.  The bench said Commissioner of Labour and others had failed to implement the interim order deliberately, hence they were liable to pay salary to the petitioner from February 5, 2019 till the current date. 

