TRS MLA, wife and workers found positive for Covid-19

A TRS MLA, his wife and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Samples were collected from the MLA after he displayed symptoms of the disease.

Published: 14th June 2020

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A TRS MLA, his wife and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Samples were collected from the MLA after he displayed symptoms of the disease. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. 

Later, the Health Department officials collected samples from the MLA’s family and staff. The MLA’s wife, driver, gunman and cook tested positive on Saturday. The driver said that they have been placed under quarantine. He added that the MLA’s wife has been shifted to the same corporate hospital as her husband. 

This is the first time in the State that an MLA has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, former BJP MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. He has now recovered. The TRS MLA had recently participated in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 in Jangaon district. His condition is learnt to be stable.

