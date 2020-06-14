Vemulawada temple staffers a worried lot

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After the TTD ordered the closure of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, in the wake of one of its employees testing positive for Covid, the employees of Sri Rajarajehshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada are now worried about their safety.

Meanwhile, the JAC secretary of Telangana endowment temples employees association, Teechara Ranga Rao, staged a protest in front of the office of temple executive officer (EO) on Saturday demanding the authorities to test the employees.

During the protest, he locked the EO’s office and squatted in front of it. He also demanded that the officials ensure all protection for the temple staff. The temple should be opened for darshans only after testing all the employees, he said. According to sources, the higher officials and Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy were informed about the protest and Ranga Rao called off the stir after getting an assurance from the officials.