Work in subordinate courts suspended till June 30: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State, the Telangana High Court on Saturday decided to defer its earlier decision to start functioning of district courts from June 15. Now it has resolved that the suspension of work in all the subordinate courts, tribunals, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre and HC Legal Services Committee and State Judicial Academy, will be extended till June 30.

Recently, the court had issued orders for functioning of the district judiciary from June 15 in the entire State except the units of Hyderabad city civil court, CBI court and Rangareddy district court, wherein the lockdown was extended till June 28.

A notification issued by the High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy said all subordinate courts and tribunals will remain closed for regular work till June 30 or until further orders of the High Court.

The cases which are listed upto June 30 shall be adjourned automatically en-bloc to a working day after one month, which will be uploaded in the district court website. All the judicial officers in the State are instructed to take up the hearing of cases ripe for disposal, in addition to urgent civil, criminal matters and family court matters through video conference, during this period.

They shall dispose of all matters where arguments were heard or reopened after hearing arguments and submit compliance report by June 28. As for the High Court, the suspension of its regular judicial and administrative work is extended till June 28. In addition to fresh matters, the High Court will take up urgent and pending admission matters, and, have final hearing through video conferencing.