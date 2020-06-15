STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Last week, a TRS legislator from Warangal district had tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 15th June 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Covid-19 has triggered a wave of panic among politicians. Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta on Monday tested positive for the infection, a day after his Nizamabad Rural counterpart Bajireddy Govardhan contracted the virus. A few days ago, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadavirireddy, too tested positive. After testing positive on Monday, Ganesh Gupta, on the advice of doctors, went into home quarantine in Hyderabad.

Two days ago, Ganesh Gupta and Govardhan both took part in a private programme in Nizamabad. Gupta also met a few corporators of Nizambaad Municipal Corporation at his residence later. After learning about Bajireddy Govardhan’s test results, Ganesh Gupta who was in his Banjara Hills residence, went to a corporate hospital for undergoing a Covid test on Sunday. A senior official of the Medical and Health Department told Express they were short-listing Bajireddy Govardhan’s primary and secondary contacts.

22 Petlaburj Hosp docs +ve

Meanwhile, the Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj in Hyderabad where more than 40 deliveries are done daily, remains crippled with several doctors and gynaecology PG doctors working at the hospital testing positive for Covid-19.  Till now, at least 22 doctors at the hospital have tested positive. This includes six interns, nine PG doctors, one professor, five asst professors and one Senior Resident. However, state-level health authorities are tight-lipped about the exact situation.

