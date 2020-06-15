Banswada constituency to get 10,000 2 BHK houses: Telangana Assembly speaker P Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said on Sunday that his aim is to construct as many as 10,000 double bedroom houses in Banswada constituency. As of now, the construction of 5,000 double bedroom houses at 110 villages are underway, he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating 114 newly-constructed double bedroom houses at Birkur village in Banswada. Speaking to the media, the Speaker said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has designed several schemes to make the farmers self-sufficient and help them lead their lives with dignity.

Though the State is facing a fund crisis owing to the Covid outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the State government has not taken even a single step that would affect the implementation of the welfare programmes, Pocharam added.