Take up desiltation of canals: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to dovetail MGNREGS works with Irrigation and Panchayat Raj works, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has urged officials to focus on labour intensive works over the next thirty days, which would not only provide employment but also money in the hands of the rural poor.

The Chief Secretary, addressing a meeting on taking up desiltation of canals, and construction of feeder channels under NREGS at BRK Bhavan here on Sunday, directed the officials to take up all the desilting works at major, medium and minor projects, including that of check dams. Canal repairs and field channel works can also be taken up, he added.