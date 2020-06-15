Telangana minister S Niranjan Reddy wants Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals revival expedited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, on Sunday, instructed the officials concerned to complete the revival work of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) at the earliest. He inspected the plant on Sunday.

The officials told the Minister that they had achieved 99 per cent physical progress with the work and attributed the delay to the lockdown. The work is at the pre-commissioning stage at the moment, the authorities said. They informed the Minister that urea production would commence by the end of September.

Though the authorities had planned on commissioning the urea plant in June, it was deferred to September due to the pandemic. Provisions for electricity supply, water from the Sripada Yellampall project, and gas supply have already been made.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said, "It was due to the foresight of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the revival of the fertiliser industry was initiated. Once the industry becomes operational, it can supply 50 per cent of urea required in the State, bringing down transportation charges. It will also create employment in the region."

The fertiliser plant can produce 3,850 metric tonnes of urea and 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia.