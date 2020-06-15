Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman writes to NITI Aayog on Export Oriented Unit plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar wrote to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday, pointing out that a Rs 226.17 crore proposal sent by the State to the Central government on the development of Export Oriented Unit (EOU) clusters was pending for approval.

The EOU clusters planned by the Department of Horticulture in Telangana, in association with the Spice Board and the APEDA, is meant to to reap the benefits of export-quality turmeric, mango and chilly produced by farmers in the State.

As part of the plan, three clusters of mango have been planned at a cost of Rs 68.43 crore in Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Warangal districts, two clusters of turmeric at Nizamabad and Karimnagar at a cost of Rs 90.97 crore and two clusters of chilly at Warangal and Khammam at a cost of Rs 65.97 crore.