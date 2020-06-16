219 new Covid cases in Telangana, two deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a matter of five days, Telangana hit the 5,000-mark from the previous 4,000-mark in terms of COVID cases with 219 new patients testing positive on Monday. The steep rise has put the total number of cases at 5,193 on Monday. The number of reported deaths were two taking the toll to 187. It was only on June 10 that the State was at 4,111 cases. The majority of cases came in from GHMC with 189 people testing positive. This was followed by RR dist with 13 cases.