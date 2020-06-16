STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB may look into IMS’ STP, telemedicine deals

After Andhra Pradesh ACB’s probe into the medical insurance dept’s telemedicine and STP irregularities, TS may follow suit.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:50 AM

A discarded STP that the IMS had allotted to a private company for maintenance

A discarded STP that the IMS had allotted to a private company for maintenance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials probing the Insurance Medicine Services (IMS) scam would keep an eye out for irregularities in the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and telemedicine services offered by the government department.

The Bureau is currently investigating the department’s purchase and distribution of medicine to ESI centres located in various parts of the State. After the Andhra Pradesh ACB officials began probing IMS’ telemedicine services and STPs, unearthing the involvement of a few political leaders, it is likely that the Telangana ACB officials would also begin focussing on irregularities in the two areas.

For instance, the IMS had made an agreement with a private firm to provide ECG and telemedicine services to patients for free. The department did so by violating several norms -- they assigned work to the private firm without a tender process. The IMS had paid crores of rupees to the firm and caused losses to the government.

It was also learnt that the IMS had assigned work to a company called Jalam Environment Private Limited for maintaining STPs located at ESIs in Ramachndrapuram, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Nizamabad. However, the company reportedly failed to perform its duty at these ESIs and illegally diverted government funds.
Sources said that they had received a number of complaints in connection with irregularities in the STPs and telemedicine services of the IMS. Once the State government gives it the go, the ACB will begin looking into the matter.

