‘Covid tests should be free in private labs’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Task Force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Monday wrote to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan requesting her to instruct the State government to conduct the Covid-19 tests free of cost in private labs and hospitals.

“The government has announced a cap of Rs 2,200 on tests. The Supreme Court, in a judgement, directed all State governments to conduct these tests free of cost,” they said.

The Congress leaders welcomed the proposal to scale up testing to 50,000. They sought that all ICMR-approved private labs should be permitted to conduct tests and that Covid-19 designated government hospitals must be started in district headquarters.