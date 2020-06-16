Government working for development of all, say Ministers

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated a hostel building constructed by Telangana Gouda Sangam members near Hunter Road in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud tastes toddy

during an inaugural ceremony in Hanamkonda

on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said that the TRS government is taking all necessary steps for the upliftment and development of people belonging to all communities in the State. Most schemes that are being implemented by the government are in the wake of this and the authorities are giving priority to traditional vocations like the rearing of cattle and sheep, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the educated and well-settled people to lend a helping hand to the needy persons in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Goud said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already sanctioned lands and funds for the development of the Gouda community.