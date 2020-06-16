STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday came down heavily on the State for its decision to defer 25 per cent pension of pensioners and 50 per cent salary of its staff.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Deferring pension, pay illegal: HC to TS govt

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday came down heavily on the State for its decision to defer 25 per cent pension of pensioners and 50 per cent salary of its staff. The HC directed the state government and the petitioners to submit copies of the judgements of the Supreme Court on which they are relying to support their arguments. The bench warned that if the GOs issued for the purpose are not supported by a provision of law then the court would set them aside. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was hearing various PILs in this regard. The pleas were filed separately by Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee, and others. The PILs challenged the GO 27 issued by the State on March 30, 2020 for deferring a portion of pension and salary amount for the month of March this year. The Court opines that the government’s decision is blatantly illegal. “Prima facie, GO 27 and another GO are illegal since they are not backed by any legal provision. Such GOs have to be set aside. The state government cannot issue farman as per its wishes because any GO issued by it should be backed by the law. If there is no law, then the GOs have to go,” the bench noted and posted the matter to June 17 for further hearing.

HC wants State to improve quality of old-age homes

Expressing shock at the condition of old-age homes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and Rangareddy, the Telangana HC on Monday directed the State to file a detailed report in this regard. The court wants informion on the number of registered and unregistered old-age homes, their inspection, government’s funding, and the State’s reason for ignoring the plight of elderly inmates. Further, the bench directed the State to create a helpline for inmates of old-age homes. It also directed the government to consider the possibility of having old-age homes along with orphanages, shelter homes and other homes run under the Juvenile Justice Act. Such an arrangement, the HC said, will create a symbiotic relationship between the elderly people, who get a chance to guide the children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp