Justice league

By Express News Service

Deferring pension, pay illegal: HC to TS govt

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday came down heavily on the State for its decision to defer 25 per cent pension of pensioners and 50 per cent salary of its staff. The HC directed the state government and the petitioners to submit copies of the judgements of the Supreme Court on which they are relying to support their arguments. The bench warned that if the GOs issued for the purpose are not supported by a provision of law then the court would set them aside. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was hearing various PILs in this regard. The pleas were filed separately by Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee, and others. The PILs challenged the GO 27 issued by the State on March 30, 2020 for deferring a portion of pension and salary amount for the month of March this year. The Court opines that the government’s decision is blatantly illegal. “Prima facie, GO 27 and another GO are illegal since they are not backed by any legal provision. Such GOs have to be set aside. The state government cannot issue farman as per its wishes because any GO issued by it should be backed by the law. If there is no law, then the GOs have to go,” the bench noted and posted the matter to June 17 for further hearing.

HC wants State to improve quality of old-age homes

Expressing shock at the condition of old-age homes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and Rangareddy, the Telangana HC on Monday directed the State to file a detailed report in this regard. The court wants informion on the number of registered and unregistered old-age homes, their inspection, government’s funding, and the State’s reason for ignoring the plight of elderly inmates. Further, the bench directed the State to create a helpline for inmates of old-age homes. It also directed the government to consider the possibility of having old-age homes along with orphanages, shelter homes and other homes run under the Juvenile Justice Act. Such an arrangement, the HC said, will create a symbiotic relationship between the elderly people, who get a chance to guide the children.