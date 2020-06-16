Miyawaki method a hit in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy, along with other officers, inspected the Miyawaki plantation at the Police Training Centre at Karimnagar on Monday.

Around one month ago, the Police Department had planted 12,500 saplings in one acre of land using the acclaimed Miyawaki method. The Collector was surprised that the saplings had grown into a mini-forest in such a short period of time. He appreciated the Police Department for their commitment in taking care of the greenery and being a role model to the State.

“Everyone should go ahead with the same spirit during the upcoming Haritha Haram programme,” the Collector suggested. The programme is set to start from June 20. On the occasion, the CP said that they would plant an additional 25,000 saplings during the programme.