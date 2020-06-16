STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana has 21 TrueNat machines, Andhra 340

Of these 21, seven were ordered by the State government just about three weeks ago, much after Covid-19 epidemic hit the State

Members of an NGO distribute free masks to RTC employees and general public in Karimnagar on Monday

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 epidemic has exposed a major aspect of poor health infrastructure in Telangana. As TNIE finds out, a major reason why the State has not been able to conduct as many tests as its neighbours is because Telangana has only 21 TrueNAT machines. Of these 21, seven were ordered by the State government just about three weeks ago, much after Covid-19 epidemic hit the State.

Why does having a meagre number of TrueNAT machines means less testing? One TrueNAT machine can test around 40 samples in a span of eight hours. If the machine is run in three shifts with little breaks in between, it can help test at least 100 samples in a day. Imagine having hundreds of these machines running 24 hours for days together. This is what Andhra Pradesh is doing and hence able to test more than 5 lakh samples till now when Telangana could not test even 10 per cent of this number.

This has been possible because Andhra Pradesh is in possession of around 340 TrueNAT machines, whereas Telangana has only 21 machines.As per the latest list of Covid-19 testing labs by ICMR, while AP has 42 TrueNAT labs, Telangana has only one, that too private.

This exposes poor spending on health by Telangana TNIE contacted Molbio Diagnostics, the company which manufactures the TrueNAT machines. The company officials said that Telangana had just 14 TrueNAT machines before the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, provided to it by the Central government. Whereas post-epidemic, the State bothered to add just seven more. Usage of these seven has not started yet. Compared to this, AP had as many as 225 TrueNAT machines at even Primary Health Centres, even before start of the Covid-19 epidemic, as these machines help in testing Tuberculosis samples. On top of this, the State bought 90 more machines after the need for testing arose in the State and following this, it has ordered 125 more machines.Each machine costs around Rs 13 lakh. This means, while AP took up the responsibility of shelling about Rs 28 crore for ramping up tests, Telangana bothered to spend less than Rs 1 crore for the purpose.

PG students forced to sign agreement
Certain private medical colleges are forcing final year PG students to sign an agreement that they do not want postponement of final year examinations. This comes in the backdrop of PG medicos from government medical colleges in Hyderabad demanding that the exams, scheduled to start from June 20, be postponed. A picture of one such agreement that the students of Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences were allegedly made to sign, surfaced on social media. When the office of the college principal was contacted, they refused to comment

Woman tests positive post delivery
A woman, who recently delivered a baby, has tested positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately the baby died just after delivery due to complications. The woman had gone for antenatal check-up (ANC) to Utnoor CHC on June 9, as she was anaemic, doctors had referred her to the RIMS Government Hospital in Adilabad. She underwent a blood transfusion on June 10, after which she became restless and was referred to the Koti Maternity Hospital at Hyderabad. On June 11, she delivered a girl child but the baby died due to asphyxia as the woman developed shortness of breath during delivery. She was immediately referred to the Osmania Hospital. On June 14, her sample was collected to check whether she was infected with Coronavirus and after the results came positive, she was admitted at the Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

SCB slaps fine on Spencer’s outlet
As part of ongoing raids against establishments not following the Covid-19 norms, the sanitation department of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Monday sealed a homeopathic clinic and slapped a penalty on a Spencer’s (supermarket) outlet.  According to SCB’s sanitation department officer, multiple raids were conducted at 20 establishments. “We found that social distancing was not being followed at the Sri Sai Homeopathic Clinic which we eventually sealed,” the officer said  

Cameraman tests positive
Mahbubnagar: The total number of Covid cases reached 108 in Mahabubnagar on Monday. A resident of Jadcherla, who works as a cameraman in a news channel in Hyderabad, has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in home quarantine at his relative’s residence in Hyderabad. His family members in Jadcherla have also been put in home quarantine by officials.  The increase in the Covid 19 cases have become a cause of concern for the people of Mahbubnagar district. A total of 31 positive cases have been reported in last 20 days. Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar General Hospital has been designated as Covid hospital. Covid detection tests are likely to begin from Wednesday in Jogulamba Gadwal

Doctor tests positive in Hanamkonda
Warangal: A 47-year-old general physician, diabetes and eye specialist, who worked as Assistant Professor in Suryapet Medical College, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He is a resident of Excise Colony in Hanamkonda and has been admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment. He also runs a clinic at Narsampet mandal in Warangal Rural district. After he tested positive, police asked the clinic staff  to self-quarantine. Warangal Rural district DMHO Dr Ch Madhusudan told Express that the doctor’s condition is stable. Every Sunday, he used to visit the clinic at Narsampet. Last Sunday, 70 patients consulted the doctor. Police  are trying to trace all patients.

