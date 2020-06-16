This Nalgonda woman ties one ‘two’ many knots

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a rather unusual incident, a woman who had an arranged marriage as per her parents’ wishes, eloped with her maternal uncle from the wedding venue, whom she married a day later. The two weddings took place on June 12 and 13, and came to light on Monday. The first wedding took place at Shabdhullapur village under Kanagal Mandal in the district. According to sources, the woman agreed to marry a man from Devarakonda village according to her family’s wishes.

While she was getting married to the Devarakonda man on June 12, she noticed her lover, who happens to be her maternal uncle as well, at the wedding venue. She felt a sudden rush of emotions and decided she had made a mistake. She left the venue with her uncle-cum-boyfriend. This was following the appaginthalu ceremony. The very next day, she married her maternal uncle. The bridegroom later filed a complaint at the Kanagal police station.

Meanwhile, family members of the woman tried to convince her and send her back with her first husband. But he apparently refused to take her back. In the meantime, village and family elders convinced the woman’s parents to accept her choice of marrying her maternal uncle.